BTS Star J-Hope’s Documentary ‘J-Hope in the Box’ Release Date Revealed

The special project, focusing on the South Korean rapper’s first solo album, comes amid the K-pop group's ongoing hiatus.

j-hope
j-hope Noam Galai/Getty Images for dick clark productions

The premiere date for BTS star j-hope’s documentary was revealed Thursday.

J-hope in the Box is a behind-the-scenes documentary showcasing the creation of the South Korean rapper’s first solo album, Jack In The Box. The project, produced by Hybe, is expected to show the creative challenges during the album’s preparation, j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

The rapper is a member of the Grammy-nominated South Korean boyband BTS. Other members include RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Since their debut in June 2013, the group has continued to gain recognition for No. 1 hit singles and multiple sold-out stadium shows, as well as being named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

A partnership between The Walt Disney Co. and BTS’ studio home Hybe was announced in June 2022. Its plan was to produce five BTS projects for Disney’s streaming services, including an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage, and a travel reality show, In the Soup: Friendcation. An original docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, on the band’s journey was also revealed.

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists,” Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe, previously said.

The projects also come amid the group’s ongoing hiatus to serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law. During that time, members will also focus on solo projects.

J-Hope in the Box is set to be released on Feb. 17 on Disney+.

