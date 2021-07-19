Byung-hun Lee to Produce, Star in Netflix YA Romance ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ (Exclusive)

Netflix has acquired Maureen Goos’ young adult romance I Believe In A Thing Called Love for a feature film adaption, with Byung-hun Lee set to star and produce.

The story follows Desi, an overachieving high school senior who decides to use the laws of K-drama romances to land herself a boyfriend. Lee will be playing Desi’s dad.

Yulin Kuang, who previously worked with Netflix on the series The Healing Powers of Dude, will pen the adaptation.

A-Major Media’s Mary Lee and BH Entertainment’s Charles Pak will produce with Lee. Goo will executive produce.

Said Mary Lee, “Maurene found a way to tap into the fun world of K-dramas through the perspective of a girl who learns that life is something that you can’t control, and Yulin’s voice was perfect for the adaptation.” Goo added: “I Believe in a Thing Called Love has found a home with Netflix! I’m so proud of my amazing team—Yulin, A-Major, and BH Entertainment—and it’s a thrill to finally share this exciting news.”

Netflix previously acquired the rights to Goo’s novel Somewhere Only We Know— described as Roman Holiday meets Before Sunrise— which is set for a feature film adaptation.

In America, Lee is known for his feature film roles including The Magnificent Seven, the G.I. Joe franchise, and Terminator Genisys. In his native South Korea, his credits include Iris, The Age of Shadows, and Ashfall, among others. He is repped by UTA, BH Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel.

Kuang, repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone, has also worked on Hulu’s Love Daily and The CW’s I Ship It. A-Major Media is repped by UTA. Goo is repped by UTA and was also repped by Hansen Literary on the deal.