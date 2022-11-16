Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in ‘Alien’ Movie From Fede Álvarez, 20th Century Studios

- Share this article on Facebook
Rising actress Cailee Spaeny, who appeared in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, is in talks to lead the next Alien movie.
Fede Alvarez, the filmmaker behind Don’t Breathe and 2013’s remake of Evil Dead, wrote the script and is directing the feature project that will reboot the sci-fi horror franchise. This would be the seventh Alien movie, with the last being 2017’s Alien: Covenant.
Ridley Scott, who directed the original sci-fi horror movie released in 1979 and returned for the two 21st century installments, Covenant among them, will produce via his Scott Free banner. Alvarez is also producing.
Alien and its many sequels and prequels focus on the horror of a ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs, who implant eggs inside living bodies via “facehuggers” that violently burst out of chests when they reach a certain stage of maturity.
While plot details are being kept under wraps for now, the casting of Spaeny does continue the franchise’s tradition of having a strong female lead at the center of the monstrosity.
Spaeny is currently shooting Priscilla, a biopic of Elvis Presley’s one-time wife, Priscilla Ann Presley, being directed by Sofia Coppola.
