California-Nevada Theater Owners Announce Grant Recipients

The National Association of Theatre Owners California-Nevada is awarding $427,500 in 2022 community grant funds designed to support a variety of arts and social service organizations, including 20 Feeding America food banks.
The group represents roughly 4,682 movie screens across the two states, and works on behalf of exhibitors to address local, state and federal issues designed to better the motion picture industry.
“Theater owners in California and Nevada are grateful that moviegoers are returning. Our theaters are still climbing out of a difficult situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but recognize that many community organizations are still in a difficult place,” NATO California-Nevada president and chief executive officer Todd Vradenburg said in a statement announcing the grant funds.
“In order to preserve the magical cinematic experience now and for future generations, it matters that we support the people who live and work in our communities,” he continued.
Overall, NATO California Nevada administered more than $1.25 million in emergency relief funds to support employees of member movie theaters in California and Nevada who had been laid off during the pandemic.
The chairable fund is committed to building healthier and stronger communities by providing guidance, member engagement, financial grants and resources to arts and social service organizations. NATO California Nevada members to nominate nonprofit organizations for funding consideration on an annual basis.
This year’s community grants range from $5,000 to $100,000.
2022 Community Grant Recipients:
Fresh Lifelines for Youth (FLY)
Fulfillment Fund Los Angeles & Las Vegas
Jacob’s Heart
Side by Side
Union Rescue Mission Los Angeles
University of San Francisco Nursing School
Variety Boys and Girls Club East Los Angeles
Vidiots Foundation
Feeding America Food Banks:
Alameda County Community Food Bank
California Central Food Bank
Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino
Feeding San Diego
FIND Food Bank Indio
Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano
Food Bank Monterey County
Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Food Bank Santa Barbara County
Food Share Ventura County
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
Placer Food Bank Roseville
Reaching Out Santa Clara County
Redwood Empire Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County
Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County
Second Harvest of the Greater Valley
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
SF-Marin Food Bank
Three Square Las Vegas
