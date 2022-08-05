California-Nevada Theater Owners Announce Grant Recipients

The National Association of Theatre Owners California-Nevada is awarding $427,500 in 2022 community grant funds designed to support a variety of arts and social service organizations, including 20 Feeding America food banks.

The group represents roughly 4,682 movie screens across the two states, and works on behalf of exhibitors to address local, state and federal issues designed to better the motion picture industry.

“Theater owners in California and Nevada are grateful that moviegoers are returning. Our theaters are still climbing out of a difficult situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but recognize that many community organizations are still in a difficult place,” NATO California-Nevada president and chief executive officer Todd Vradenburg said in a statement announcing the grant funds.

“In order to preserve the magical cinematic experience now and for future generations, it matters that we support the people who live and work in our communities,” he continued.

Overall, NATO California Nevada administered more than $1.25 million in emergency relief funds to support employees of member movie theaters in California and Nevada who had been laid off during the pandemic.

The chairable fund is committed to building healthier and stronger communities by providing guidance, member engagement, financial grants and resources to arts and social service organizations. NATO California Nevada members to nominate nonprofit organizations for funding consideration on an annual basis.

This year’s community grants range from $5,000 to $100,000.

2022 Community Grant Recipients:

Fresh Lifelines for Youth (FLY)

Fulfillment Fund Los Angeles & Las Vegas

Jacob’s Heart

Side by Side

Union Rescue Mission Los Angeles

University of San Francisco Nursing School

Variety Boys and Girls Club East Los Angeles

Vidiots Foundation

Feeding America Food Banks:

Alameda County Community Food Bank

California Central Food Bank

Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino

Feeding San Diego

FIND Food Bank Indio

Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano

Food Bank Monterey County

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Food Bank Santa Barbara County

Food Share Ventura County

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Placer Food Bank Roseville

Reaching Out Santa Clara County

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County

Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

SF-Marin Food Bank

Three Square Las Vegas