California-Nevada Theater Owners Announce 2023 Grants and Scholarships

The National Association of Theatre Owners California Nevada has awarded $510,000 in grants to support a variety of arts and social service organizations, along with $315,000 in scholarships to cinema employees.

The trade org represents more than 5,000 movie screens situated across the two states, and works on behalf of exhibitors to address local, state and federal issues designed to better the motion picture industry.

The 2023 community grants range from $5,000 to $50,000. Recipients include the Californians for the Arts, Fresh Lifeline for Youth, Fullfilment Fund, Jacob’s Hearts, the Lollipop Theater Network, Roybal Magnet High School, Side By Side, the Union Rescue Mission, Variety Boys & Girls Club and Vidiots Foundation.

The $315,000 in scholarships will be awarded to movie theater employees or their dependents who are enrolled in an accredited academic institution of higher education and pursuing an undergraduate or advanced degree. A total of 75 theater employees received funding to start or continue their educational journey. NATOs educational partner, The Fulfillment Fund, will administer the awards.

Additionally, the org is renewing its $100,000 scholarship commitment to Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts through The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Mentorship Program.

“Theater owners in California and Nevada are grateful to movieogers who support the cinematic experience,” said Todd Vradenburg, president-CEO of NATO California Nevada. “In order to celebrate moviegoing now and for future generations, it matters that we invest in our employees, aspiring filmmakers and the people who live and work in our communities.”

Between the college scholarship grants and financial support to community organizations, NATO California Nevada has distributed more than $8 Million in charitable giving.

In a twinned announcement, NATO California Nevada has also revealed its 2023-2025 board of directors: Raymond W. Syufy, West Wind Drive-ins, president & CEO; Todd Vradenburg , vice president; David Corwin, Metropolitan Theatres, treasurer; Frank Rimkus, Galaxy Theatres, secretary; Lyndon Golin, Regency Theatres, chairman emeritus; Jerry Forman, retired (Pacific Theatres); Bruce Coleman, Brenden Theatre, John Curry, Regal; Scott Falkenhain, AMC Theatres, Paul Gunsky, CineLux Theatres; Terri Moore; Reading International; Luis Olloqui, Cinépolis USA; Neil Pearlmutter, Santa Rosa Cinemas; Damon Rubio, D’Place Entertainment; Francisco Schlotterbeck, Maya Cinemas, Kathleen Spina, Cinemark USA.



