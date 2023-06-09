Callum Turner Joins Tessa Thompson in Nia DaCosta’s ‘Hedda Gabler’ Movie

Nia DaCosta’s Hedda Gabler movie adaptation Hedda is adding Callum Turner.

Turner is joiningTessa Thompson, who will star as the titular character in the take on the Henrik Ibsen classic. (DaCosta and Thompson previously worked together on the director’s feature debut, Little Woods.) Eve Hewson will also star in the project.

DaCosta wrote and will direct the movie that hails from MGM’s Orion label and Plan B, which collaborated on Sarah Polley’s Oscar-winning drama Women Talking. DaCosta and Gabrielle Nadig will produce, along with Thompson, who produces via her Viva Maude label. Executive producers are Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude and Michael Constable.

Ibsen’s original work centers on a recently married woman, the daughter of a general, who is disillusioned with both her life and marriage.

Turner, repped by WME and the U.K.’s Curtis Brown, is set for Apple’s upcoming WWII Masters of the Air and sports drama The Boys in the Boat. He was last in theaters with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.