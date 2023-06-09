Callum Turner Joins Tessa Thompson in Nia DaCosta’s ‘Hedda Gabler’ Movie

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Nia DaCosta’s Hedda Gabler movie adaptation Hedda is adding Callum Turner.
Turner is joiningTessa Thompson, who will star as the titular character in the take on the Henrik Ibsen classic. (DaCosta and Thompson previously worked together on the director’s feature debut, Little Woods.) Eve Hewson will also star in the project.
DaCosta wrote and will direct the movie that hails from MGM’s Orion label and Plan B, which collaborated on Sarah Polley’s Oscar-winning drama Women Talking. DaCosta and Gabrielle Nadig will produce, along with Thompson, who produces via her Viva Maude label. Executive producers are Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude and Michael Constable.
Ibsen’s original work centers on a recently married woman, the daughter of a general, who is disillusioned with both her life and marriage.
Turner, repped by WME and the U.K.’s Curtis Brown, is set for Apple’s upcoming WWII Masters of the Air and sports drama The Boys in the Boat. He was last in theaters with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Heat Vision
Owen Teague Talks ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ and Meeting with Andy Serkis for the New ‘Apes’ Movie
-
Pixar
‘Elemental’ Team on Pixar Films Returning to Theaters: “It’s Disappointing When People Watch Them on iPhones”
-
Rambling Reporter
‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Breakout Daryl McCormack Talks ‘Twister’ Remake and Next Phase of His Career
-
Heat Vision
Hugh Grant in Talks for A24 Thriller from ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
-
international
“We Eat, Breathe and Sleep This Company”: Elevation Pictures’ 10-Year Journey to Canadian Indie Powerhouse
-
Tribeca Film Festival
‘Chasing Chasing Amy’ Review: An Illuminating Deep Dive Into Kevin Smith’s Complicated Classic