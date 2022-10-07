Cam Gigandet, Sam Trammell to Lead Christian Sesma Action-Thriller ’72 Hours’ (Exclusive)

Twilight star Cam Gigandet and True Blood‘s Sam Trammell are set to star as brothers in the newly-announced action crime-thriller 72 Hours.

The feature comes from Christian Sesma (Section 8, Take Back), who will direct direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote along with Sean Crayne, based on a story by Roberto Sanchez (2 Fast 2 Furious).

The project comes from producing partners David Wachs and Ojan Missaghi under their Toric Films banner (Day Labor, Out of Hand), in association with Beacon Media.

72 Hours follows two brothers, one an international money laundering criminal and the other an FBI agent, who give up their differences and unite to rescue their family by pursuing a risky extraction deep in kingpin territory. Production is slated to start in October.

Cam Gigandet is repped by Paul Santana at Agency for the Performing Arts (APA). Sam Trammell is repped by Lena Rocklin at Luber Rocklin Entertainment and David Rose at Innovative Artists. Christian Sesma is repped by Ethan Harari and Matt Luber at Luber Rocklin Entertainment.