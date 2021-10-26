Camerimage: Competition Lineup Unveiled, Includes ‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival has unwrapped its main competition lineup, which includes Belfast, Dune and The Tragedy of Macbeth, which will be the opening night film, with director Joel Coen and DP Bruno Delbonnel scheduled to attend.

Camerimage, held annually in Poland, has become a bellwether for what’s to come in the cinematography Oscar race. In three of the past five years, the winners of Camerimage’s Golden Frog have gone on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those films include 2016’s Lion, 2019’s Joker and 2020’s Nomadland. The 2017 Camerimage winner, On Body and Soul, was nominated in the foreign-language film Oscar category.

The festival’s 2018 Golden Frog recipient was The Fortress, a 2017 film that was not eligible for that year’s Oscar race. However, the 2018 Silver Frog went to Cold War, which earned a cinematography Oscar nomination and won the American Society of Cinematographers feature competition; and the Bronze Frog went to Roma, which won the Oscar in cinematography.

Among this year’s lineup are previous Camerimage honorees including Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser, who won the Golden Frog in 2016 for the aforementioned Lion. Macbeth’s Delbonnel previously won the Silver Frog for Across the Universe and Bronze Frog for the Coen Bros.’ Inside Llewyn Davis, while C’mon C’mon’s Robbie Ryan won a Bronze Frog for Wuthering Heights (2011) and an Audience Award for The Favourite. This year’s lineup also includes King Richard‘s Robert Elswit, who won an Oscar for There Will Be Blood.

Camerimage revealed last week that Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve will receive a special award for outstanding directing at this year’s festival, which is slated to be held Nov. 13-20 in Torun, Poland.

The main competition lineup follows:

Animals, cin. Frank Van Den Eeden, dir. Nabil Ben Yadir

Belfast, cin. Haris Zambarloukos, dir. Kenneth Branagh

C’mon C’mon, cin. Robbie Ryan, dir. Mike Mills

Dune, cin. Greig Fraser, dir. Denis Villeneuve

Eight for Silver, cin. Sean Ellis, dir. Sean Ellis

French Dispatch, The, cin. Robert D. Yeoman, dir. Wes Anderson

Getaway King, The, cin. Jacek Podgórski, dir. Mateusz Rakowicz

Hinterland, cin. Benedict Neuenfels, dir. Stefan Ruzowitzky

King Richard, cin. Robert Elswit, dir. Reinaldo Marcus Green

Last Duel, The, cin. Dariusz Wolski, dir. Ridley Scott

Last Execution, The, cin. Nikolai von Graevenitz, dir. Franziska Stünkel

Respect, cin. Kramer Morgenthau, dir. Liesl Tommy

The Tragedy of Macbeth, The, cin. Bruno Delbonnel, dir. Joel Coen