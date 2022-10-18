×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Sam Mendes to Be Honored at 2022 Camerimage Festival

His drama 'Empire of Light' will be the opening night film at the annual event in Toruń, Poland.

Sam Mendes Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sam Mendes will accept the Special Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Director during the 30th edition of the EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival, which is slated to be held Nov. 12-19 in Toruń, Poland.

Additionally, Mendes’ new drama Empire of Light, lensed by Roger Deakins and starring Olivia Colman and Michael Ward, will be the opening night film and one of the main competition nominees. The Searchlight film is set in and around an old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s.

Mendes’ films include American Beauty, for which he won best picture and best director Oscars, as well as Road to PerditionJarheadRevolutionary RoadAway We GoSkyfallSpectre and 1917.

As previously announced, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Stephen Burum (Hoffa) will accept the Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award during this year’s festival.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad