Sam Mendes to Be Honored at 2022 Camerimage Festival

Sam Mendes will accept the Special Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Director during the 30th edition of the EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival, which is slated to be held Nov. 12-19 in Toruń, Poland.

Additionally, Mendes’ new drama Empire of Light, lensed by Roger Deakins and starring Olivia Colman and Michael Ward, will be the opening night film and one of the main competition nominees. The Searchlight film is set in and around an old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s.

Mendes’ films include American Beauty, for which he won best picture and best director Oscars, as well as Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, Skyfall, Spectre and 1917.

As previously announced, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Stephen Burum (Hoffa) will accept the Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award during this year’s festival.