Camerimage: Competition Lineup Unveiled, Includes ‘Elvis,’ ‘White Noise,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival has unveiled its main competition lineup, including Elvis, White Noise, Top Gun: Maverick and Empire of Light, which is set to open the 30th edition.

Camerimage, held annually in Poland, has also booked into its main competition the cinematographic work for All Quiet on the West Front, War Sailor, Tár, The Perfect Number and The Angel in the Wall. The international festival has become a bellwether for what’s to come in the cinematography Oscar race.

Camerimage earlier announced that Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, which was lensed by Roger Deakins, will open the 2022 edition set to be held Nov. 12-19 in Toruń, Poland. Mendes will also receive the Special Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Director during the festival.

Also previously announced, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Stephen Burum (Hoffa) will accept the Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award during this year’s festival.

A full list follows of the EnergaCamerimage main competition.

All Quiet on the Western Front, dir. Edward Berger, cin. James Friend

The Angel in the Wall, dir. Lorenzo Bianchini, cin. Peter Zeitlinger

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, dir. Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, cin. Darius Kohndji

Blonde, dir. Andrew Dominik, cin. Chayse Irvin

Elvis, dir. Baz Luhrmann, cin. Mandy Walker

Empire of Light, dir. Sam Mendes, cin. Roger A. Deakins

Living, dir. Oliver Hermanus, cin. Jamie D. Ramsay

The Perfect Number, dir. Krzysztof Zanussi, cin. Piotr Niemyjski

Tár, dir. Todd Field, cin. Florian Hoffmeister

Top Gun: Maverick, dir. Joseph Kosinski, cin. Claudio Miranda

War Sailor, dir. Gunnar Vikene, cin. Sturla Brandth Grøvlen

White Noise, dir. Noah Baumbach, cin. Lol Crawley