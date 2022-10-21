×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Camerimage: Competition Lineup Unveiled, Includes ‘Elvis,’ ‘White Noise,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The international cinematography film festival in Poland is considered a bellwether for the Oscar cinematography competition.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in ELVIS, 2022.
Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in ELVIS, 2022. Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival has unveiled its main competition lineup, including Elvis, White Noise, Top Gun: Maverick and Empire of Light, which is set to open the 30th edition.

Camerimage, held annually in Poland, has also booked into its main competition the cinematographic work for All Quiet on the West Front, War Sailor, Tár, The Perfect Number and The Angel in the Wall. The international festival has become a bellwether for what’s to come in the cinematography Oscar race.

Camerimage earlier announced that Sam MendesEmpire of Light, which was lensed by Roger Deakins, will open the 2022 edition set to be held Nov. 12-19 in Toruń, Poland. Mendes will also receive the Special Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Director during the festival.

Related Stories

Angelina Jolie and Maria Callas
Movie News

Angelina Jolie to Play Maria Callas in Next Biopic From Pablo Larrain

Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira
Movie News

Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira to Star in Drag Comedy Drama 'The Young King'

Also previously announced, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Stephen Burum (Hoffa) will accept the Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award during this year’s festival.

A full list follows of the EnergaCamerimage main competition.

All Quiet on the Western Front, dir. Edward Berger, cin. James Friend
The Angel in the Wall, dir. Lorenzo Bianchini, cin. Peter Zeitlinger
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, dir. Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, cin. Darius Kohndji
Blonde, dir. Andrew Dominik, cin. Chayse Irvin
Elvis, dir. Baz Luhrmann, cin. Mandy Walker
Empire of Light, dir. Sam Mendes, cin. Roger A. Deakins
Living, dir. Oliver Hermanus, cin. Jamie D. Ramsay
The Perfect Number, dir. Krzysztof Zanussi, cin. Piotr Niemyjski
Tár, dir. Todd Field, cin. Florian Hoffmeister
Top Gun: Maverick, dir. Joseph Kosinski, cin. Claudio Miranda
War Sailor, dir. Gunnar Vikene, cin. Sturla Brandth Grøvlen
White Noise, dir. Noah Baumbach, cin. Lol Crawley

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad