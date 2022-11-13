Camerimage: Picture Shop Colorist Michael Hatzer Honored for His Work on Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

Colorist Michael Hatzer of Picture Shop received a FilmLight Color Award in feature film for his work on Steven Spielberg’s Janusz Kaminski-lensed West Side Story, during the EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival.

On Sunday in Toruń, Poland, jury president and The Banshees of Inisherin DP Ben Davis presented the Awards, recognizing colorists in five categories.

Initiated by color grading system developer FilmLight, the awards program is organized in conjunction with EnergaCamerimage with support from groups including the American Society of Cinematographers. ASC president Stephen Lighthill was among the members of the jury.

Ana Escorse at Studio Feather topped the music video category for grading the Rachel Reis-lensed “Lovezinho.” She received enthusiastic applause when, as accepting the trophy, she commented that as a Latina woman, “Today I feel like I belong.”

Additional winners were colorists Tom Poole of Company 3 for Euphoria season two (TV category); Aljoscha Hoffmann at CinePostproduction for Dear Mr. Führer (Spotlight category); and Wade Odlum at Alter Ego for Rom, “Immortal” (commercials category).

The EnergaCamerimage Festival runs through Nov. 19.