Haley Bennett to Receive Debut Camerimage Festival New Generation Acting Award

The 'Cyrano' star will be feted next week at Poland's international cinematography film festival.

Haley Bennett
Haley Bennett Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival will present Haley Bennett — who portrays Roxanne in Joe Wright’s new musical Cyrano — with its first Camerimage New Generation Acting Award.

During the 29th edition of Camerimage, which will take place Nov. 13-20 in Torun, Poland, Bennett will accept the honor and present Cyrano, a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic play Cyrano de Bergerac, together with Wright and cinematographer Seamus McGarvey.

The festival noted in a statement that the American actress’ “talent and chameleonic screen versatility enabled her to successfully star in both big-budgeted cinematic extravaganzas and independently produced explorations of the labyrinthine human psyche.”

Bennett’s credits also include Swallow, Music & Lyrics and The Girl on the Train.

