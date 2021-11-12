Haley Bennett to Receive Debut Camerimage Festival New Generation Acting Award

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival will present Haley Bennett — who portrays Roxanne in Joe Wright’s new musical Cyrano — with its first Camerimage New Generation Acting Award.

During the 29th edition of Camerimage, which will take place Nov. 13-20 in Torun, Poland, Bennett will accept the honor and present Cyrano, a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic play Cyrano de Bergerac, together with Wright and cinematographer Seamus McGarvey.

The festival noted in a statement that the American actress’ “talent and chameleonic screen versatility enabled her to successfully star in both big-budgeted cinematic extravaganzas and independently produced explorations of the labyrinthine human psyche.”

Bennett’s credits also include Swallow, Music & Lyrics and The Girl on the Train.