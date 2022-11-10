Camerimage: Polish Director Jerzy Skolimowski to Receive Special Honor

Legendary Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski to set to receive the Camerimage International Film Festival’s Marshal of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region Film Award for 2022.

Skolimowski will receive the award on Nov. 15, at a special Camerimage screening of his latest film EO, Poland’s official entry for the best international feature category at the 95th Academy Awards. A Q&A with the filmmaker will follow the screening.

A graduate of the prestigious National Film School in Łódź, Skolimowski’s lengthy career has seen him work in a variety of creative fields including acting, poetry and painting. But it was filmmaking where Skolimowski found great success with writing and directing.

The 84-year-old had his big break as a screenwriter on films such as Andrzej Wajda’s Innocent Sorcerers and Roman Polanski’s Knife in the Water before becoming a director himself. Over a seven-decade career, Skolimowski became a well-regarded regular on the European festival circuit.

In 1967, Skolimowski was awarded the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear prize for his film Le départ. At the Cannes Film Festival, he has won the special jury prize twice (The Shout in 1978 and EO in 2022) as well as a best screenplay prize (Moonlighting in 1982). The filmmaker has also been honored with lifetime achievement awards at the Venice Film Festival (2016) and Camerimage (2010).

The 30th Camerimage International Film Festival runs from Nov. 12 through 19 in the Polish city of Torun.