Camerimage: Vance Burberry to Receive Music Video Achievement Award

Cinematographer Vance Burberry is set to receive the Camerimage Award for achievements in music videos during this year’s festival, which will be held Nov. 12-19 in Torun, Poland.

Burberry’s collaborators have included such performers as Guns N’ Roses, Cher, Celine Dion, Pearl Jam, Britney Spears, Busta Rhymes, Gloria Estefan, The Weeknd and Santana.

At the 30th edition of the festival, Burberry will also be a member of the music video competition jury.

Burberry grew up in Sydney, Australia and started in the industry handling lighting for local rock bands, eventually lighting concert tours for artists including Cold Chisel and INXS.

He has been practicing diving for 40 years, and is additionally an author and tutor of a professional underwater cinematography course as part of a NAUI (National Association of Underwater Instructors) sanctioned program.