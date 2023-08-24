Werner Herzog and DP Peter Zeitlinger to Receive Camerimage Duo Award

Director Werner Herzog and cinematographer Peter Zeitlinger are scheduled to accept a special award for a cinematographer-director duo at the 31st edition of the EnergaCamerimage cinematography festival in November in Toruń, Poland.

In nearly 30 years of collaboration, the pair have created documentaries and six features. Alongside their first joint venture, Death for Five Voices (1995), their documentaries include Little Dieter Needs to Fly (1997), My Best Fiend (1999), Wheel of Time (2003), Grizzly Man (2005), Encounters at the End of the World (2007), Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2010), Into the Abyss (2011), From One Second to the Next (2013), Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World (2016), Into the Inferno (2016), Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds (2020) and Theatre of Thought (2022).

Encounters at the End of the World, a 2007 film that follows people living in Antarctica and the unique nature of their work, was nominated for an Oscar in the category of best feature documentary.

The 2010 documentary Cave of Forgotten Dreams pioneered the use of digital 3D filmmaking to allow viewers access to the beauty of Chauvet Cave in France. On the walls of this cave, discovered only in 1994, the oldest figurative cave paintings were found, thought to date back at least 32,000 years.

The duo’s feature film credits include Invincible (2001), Rescue Dawn (2006), Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009), My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done? (2009), Queen of the Desert (2015), and Salt and Fire (2016).