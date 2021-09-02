‘Runt’ Trailer: Late Cameron Boyce Faces School Bullies in Final Film

1091 Pictures has released a trailer for its teenage thriller Runt, starring late actor Cameron Boyce in his final film role.

In Runt, Boyce plays a high-school teenager named Cal who is being bullied. Cal’s troubles begin when a group of students attack him and force his body into a trash can. The trailer shows Cal and the rest of the students trapped in a cycle of violence while the adults in their lives fail to help.

The actor, who was best known for his roles in Disney Channel’s The Descendants films and the show Jessie, died in July of 2019 at age 20. His death was due to complications from an ongoing medical condition.

Since 2019, he has appeared posthumously in Descendants 3, the limited series Mrs. Fletcher, and most recently the musical drama Paradise City which aired in March.

Showings of Runt will begin in New York and Los Angeles theaters on Oct 1. The film will then be available on video-on-demand starting Oct. 19. Runt had its world premiere at the 2020 Mammoth Film Festival.

The dark drama also stars Tichina Arnold, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Aramis Knight, Brianna Hildebrand, Cyrus Arnold, Jason Patric, and Charlie Gillespie. The movie is William Coakley’s directorial debut.

Watch the trailer below.