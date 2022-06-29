Cameron Diaz Coming Out of Retirement for Netflix Movie ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is coming out of a self-proclaimed retirement from acting to star with Jamie Foxx in a Netflix feature aptly titled Back in Action.

The announcement was made via Foxx’s social media, where he posted audio of him, Diaz and NFL star Tom Brady talking. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful and unretiring,” Brady is heard saying. (Earlier this year, Brady made an announcement he would retire from the NFL only to unretire two months later to play the upcoming season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

The last time that Diaz appeared onscreen was in the film adaptation of Annie, which also starred Foxx. The duo also appeared together in Oliver Stone film Any Given Sunday.

Horrible Bosses filmmaker Seth Gordon will direct Back in Action from a script he wrote with Neighbors screenwriter Brendan O’Brien. The storyline for the action comedy film is being kept under wraps, but production is due to start later this year.

Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) will produce for Good One Productions, along with Gordon for his Exhibit A banner. Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien, and Mark McNair will executive produce.

After starring in her last onscreen role, Diaz first talked about her retirement in 2018 and, in subsequent interviews, has explained the reason behind her retiring. “When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse. They own you,” Diaz said. “You’re there for 12 hours a day. For months on end, you have no time for anything else. I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it,” she said in a conversation with Gwenyth Paltrow, that was posted online by Paltrow’s Goop.

Diaz’s long list of screen credits include Something About Mary, The Mask, the Shrek animated franchise, and the Charlie’s Angels films.

See Foxx’s Twitter post below.