Oscars: Cameroon Picks ‘The Planters Plantation’ as International Feature Submission

Cameroon has picked director Eystein Young’s The Planter’s Plantation as its submission to the best international feature category at the 2023 Oscars.

The dramatic musical is produced by Extrafix Media, BGC Melody Story and Inn Amore Pictures. The Planters Plantation, shot in Cameroon, is set in 1960s west Africa and portrays a young woman battling family and society to preserve her late father’s legacy — a colonial plantation left to him at independence — amid disagreements, betrayal and secrets.

Eystein Young wrote and directed the film and also shares the producer credits with co-star Irene Nangi. Don Julio Bats and another co-star, Quinny Ijang, are executive producers.

The Planters Plantation has an ensemble cast that includes Nimo Loveline as Enanga, Loic Sumfor, Stephanie Tum, Nkem Owoh and Syriette Che.

The Cameroon film recently won three awards at the Ecran Noir Festival, including the Ecran D’or.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the 15 shortlist contenders for the international feature Oscar on Dec. 21. The five nominees will be announced Jan. 24. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023.