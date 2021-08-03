Camila Cabello’s Chasing Dresses and Dreams in the Trailer for Amazon’s ‘Cinderella’

Cinderella’s chasing her dreams — her business dreams, that is — in the trailer for Amazon’s Camila Cabello-led spin on the famous fairytale.

Pitch Perfect director Kay Cannon helms this modern reimagining of an orphaned, down-and-out girl who finds her power and her prince charming with a little help from a fairy godmother. In addition to singer-turned-actress Cabello taking on the titular role, the film stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan.

In the new three-minute trailer that debuted on Tuesday, Cinderella (Cabello) has set her heart on launching her own fashion line — Dresses by Ella — but faces ridicule and a lack of support from both her family and the locals. “There’s a laugh,” says one old man, to the guffaws of other townspeople. “This girl fancies herself a businessman.”

When she’s threatened with homelessness by her heartless stepmother (Menzel), Cinderella decides to get out from under her evil thumb and support herself through the sale of her own handmade dresses. Elsewhere across the kingdom, Nicholas Galitzine’s Prince Robert is being set to find a bride by his father and king, played by Pierce Brosnan, and his ball becomes a chance for Cinderella to show off her work.

Much like the classic tale, Cinderella’s dress is ruined and the young woman’s fairy godmother — Emmy-winner Billy Porter, drenched in orange-golds and glitter — arrives to help save the day.

“Do you want to go to the ball, and meet a bunch of rich people that can change your life?” he asks before transforming the local mice into men, and whisking Cabello’s Cinderella off to the ball.

Yet, once she meets Prince Robert and he asks for her hand, she quickly realizes that the promise of princess-hood isn’t all it’s cracked up to be when the young heroine finds she might have to give up her actual business dreams in order to find love.

Cinderella is also written by Cannon, and produced by Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh. The film, which was licensed by Amazon from Sony Pictures, drops exclusively on Prime Video Sept. 3.

Watch the full trailer below.