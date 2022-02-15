Canadian Screen Awards: Dramedy ‘Sort Of’ Leads With 13 Nominations

The Canadian Screen Awards has revealed the nominations for its upcoming virtual ceremony, and the dramedy Sort Of leads the film and TV field with a total of 13 mentions, including for best comedy.

The CBC and HBO Max sitcom, created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, stars Baig as Sabi Mehboob, a nonbinary millennial juggling life as a bartender in an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, the youngest child in a Pakistani family and the defacto parent of a downtown hipster family.

Also in the TV categories, the Toronto-set police procedural Pretty Hard Cases and the cult sci-fi series Wynonna Earp each grabbed 11 nominations, while Coroner, another Canadian police procedural, and the comedy Kim’s Convenience, which starred Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, came away with ten mentions each. The best TV drama category will pit Coroner, Moonshine and The North Water against the medical drama Transplant and Vikings.

On the film front, Danis Goulet’s indigenous sci-fi drama Night Raiders tied with Scarborough, a drama about three children becoming friends while living in a low-income neighborhood and directed by Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson, with 11 nominations each.

Close behind was Michael McGowan’s All My Puny Sorrows with eight mentions and Bretten Hannam’s Wildhood and Ivan Grbovic’s Drunken Birds each grabbing six nominations.

The national film and TV awards, produced by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, will hand out its high-profile trophies on April 10 on the main CBC network and CBC Gem. A complete list of nominees is available on the Canadian Academy’s website.