Canadian Screen Awards Moves to Gender-Neutral Acting Categories

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Canadian Screen Awards is set to become the latest awards show to shift to gender-neutral acting categories.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has announced the move for lead and supporting performers in film and TV categories, starting with the 2023 national entertainment industry kudosfest. The number of performance categories will swell from five to eight.
The move also brings the film and TV categories in line with the Canadian Screen Awards’ digital categories, which went to gender-neutral performance categories in 2019.
“As the Canadian Academy, we recognize it is our duty to ensure that every performer has the opportunity to fully participate in our awards programs and the industry, in general, and this move brings us closer to that goal,” Louis Calabro, the Academy’s interim CEO, said in a statement.
Canada’s national film and TV awards is following the lead of the Grammys and the MTV Movie & TV Awards in moving to non-gender performance categories for more diversity on-screen, with the Emmys and the Oscars yet to follow suit.
Canadian TV is also embracing more diverse scripted series like Sort Of, the CBC and HBO Max comedy created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo and starring Baig as a non-binary millennial who straddles various identities among friends and family in Toronto.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Venice Film Festival
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig Face Disaster in Teaser for Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’
-
-
London Film Festival
London Film Festival: ‘Corsage,’ ‘Enys Men,’ ‘Godland’ Among Competition Titles
-
Venice Film Festival
Venice Festival to Hold ‘Flash Mob’ in Support of Imprisoned Filmmakers in Iran