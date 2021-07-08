Cannes According to: The Veteran Mark Adams

What have you missed most about Cannes?

Like so many in the film business, the real joy about Cannes is seeing friends and colleagues from around the world. The films and the meetings are great, of course, but those relationships are what matter. It is great to be back, but also such a shame that friends and colleagues from so many countries won’t be there.

How to you feel about Cannes in July versus May?

Cannes has to be in May. We all work out the months of the year in terms of film events and May is Cannes … plain and simple.

What restaurant or bar have you missed?

It is funny … favorite places come and go. I’m of an era that was all about the Petit Carlton (now a shop) and was part of that group that headed to the Petit Majestic to buy a beer and then back up to the packed Petit Carlton. The best Cannes restaurant was always not actually in Cannes, but up at the exquisite La Colombe d’Or out in St Paul de Vence.

Strangest request in Cannes?

Not so much a request … but sometimes pleading. When we launched rival trade Moving Pictures International in the early 1990s, our annual Cannes parties became a super hot ticket. Folks were always desperate to go to the bash … despite the fact it was toward the end of the festival.

Most interesting celebrity encounter?

We once spent a festival trying to get as many photographs [as possible] of us ignoring celebrities at Cannes parties … it was quite a collection. I also accidentally got hit by the wings on Björk’s swan dress at [the 2001 Oscars] for Dancer in the Dark.

Interview edited for length and clarity.