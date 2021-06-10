Cannes Festival Adds Ari Folman, Gaspar Noe, Bill Murray Titles to Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival has rounded out its Official Selection lineup, adding the animated feature Where is Anne Frank from Oscar-nominated Israeli director Ari Folman, best known for Waltz With Bashir.

In an announcement made Thursday, Gaspar Noe’s Vortex was also added to the new Cannes Premier sidebar, with Yohan Manco’s Mes Freres Et Moi joining the Un Certain Regard competition program.

The list of the festival’s midnight screenings trebled, with Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu’s Tralala and Supremes by Audrey Estrougo.

Meanwhile, new special screenings will include Andrew Muscato’s Bill Murray’s Party: New World, The Cradle of a Civilisation, alongside Neomie Ferlant’s Mi iubta Mon amour, Maxime Roy’s Les Heroiques and Wen Shipei’s Are You Lonesome Tonight?

The full Cannes lineup — which earlier in the week added Universal’s F9 as its Hollywood blockbuster, now appears complete.

Filmmakers and executives from the U.S. and U.K. hoping to attend this year’s Cannes Film Festival got some good news Wednesday as France, along with the rest of the European Union, reopened its borders to travelers from previously banned countries.

The new regulations mean that Americans and Brits — if they are fully vaccinated — can travel to Cannes and will not be required to quarantine upon arrival. Both the U.S. and U.K. are designated “orange” countries in the EU’s new traffic light system for travel. Fully vaccinated travelers from orange-list countries — which also include most of Africa and Asia — will be able to enter the country provided they show proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before travel.