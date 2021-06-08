Joanna Hogg, Alice Rohrwacher Films Set for Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Lineup

The Directors’ Fortnight, the parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival focused on new filmmakers, unveiled its 2021 lineup on Tuesday, announcing the 24 features that will unspool at the Quinzaine, as it is known in French, between July 7 and July 17.

This year’s event will include new features from British director Joanna Hogg, who will screen her The Souvenir Part II in the main section of the Directors’ Fortnight alongside a special screening of the first The Souvenir from 2019. Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher returns to Cannes with Futura in the Directors’ Fortnight program, a movie she co-directed with Pietro Marcello and Francesco Munzi, while Portuguese directors Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro will screen The Tsugua Diaries in the section.

The 2021 Directors’ Fortnight will be bookended by Emmanuel Carrère’s Between Two Worlds, which opens the section July 7, and Our Men from Rachel Lang, which closes it on July 17.

Of the 24 features in the main section, 22 are from Cannes first-timers, Fortnight director Paolo Moretti said.

Cannes watchers always keep a close eye on the Fortnight lineup, which in recent years has turned up such gems as Sean Baker’s The Florida Project and The Rider, the second feature of Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

This year’s lifetime achievement honor, the Fortnight’s Carrosse d’Or, will go to legendary documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman (City Hall), who will also hold a masterclass and host a screening of his 2018 doc Monrovia, Indiana.

Here is the full list of the 2021 Directors’ Fortnight films.

Opening Film

Between Two Worlds, Emmanuel Carrère

Closing Film

Our Men, Rachel Lang

Special Screening

The Souvenir, Joanna Hogg

Features

A Chiara, Jonas Carpignano

Ali & Ava, Clio Barnard

Clara Sola, Nathalie Álvarez Mesen

A Brighter Tomorrow, Yassine Qnia

The Tsugua Diaries, Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro

The Employer and the Employee, Manuel Nieto Zas

The Braves, Anaïs Volpé

Europa, Haider Rashid

Futura, Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher, and Francesco Munzi

Hit the Road, Panah Panahi

Intregalde, Radu Muntean

The Hill Where Lionesses Roar, Luàna Bajrami

Magnetic Beats, Vincent Maël Cardona

Medusa, Anita Rocha da Silveira

Murina, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Neptune Frost, Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

A Night Of Knowing Nothing, Payal Kapadia

The Tale Of King Crab, Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis

Fragments, Jean-Gabriel Périot

Ripples Of Life, Shujun Wei

The Sea Ahead, Ely Daghe

The Souvenir Part II, Joanna Hogg

SHORT FILMS

Anxious Body, Yoriko Mizushiri

The Sidereal Space, Sebastián Schjaer

Simone Is Gone, Mathilde Chavanne

Sycorax, Lois Patiño, Matías Piñeiro

The Parents’ Room, Diego Marcon

The Vandal, Eddie Alcazar

The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo

Train Again, Peter Tscherkassky

When Night Meets Dawn, Andreea Cristina Borțun