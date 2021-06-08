Joanna Hogg, Alice Rohrwacher Films Set for Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Lineup

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Directors’ Fortnight, the parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival focused on new filmmakers, unveiled its 2021 lineup on Tuesday, announcing the 24 features that will unspool at the Quinzaine, as it is known in French, between July 7 and July 17.
This year’s event will include new features from British director Joanna Hogg, who will screen her The Souvenir Part II in the main section of the Directors’ Fortnight alongside a special screening of the first The Souvenir from 2019. Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher returns to Cannes with Futura in the Directors’ Fortnight program, a movie she co-directed with Pietro Marcello and Francesco Munzi, while Portuguese directors Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro will screen The Tsugua Diaries in the section.
Related Stories
The 2021 Directors’ Fortnight will be bookended by Emmanuel Carrère’s Between Two Worlds, which opens the section July 7, and Our Men from Rachel Lang, which closes it on July 17.
Of the 24 features in the main section, 22 are from Cannes first-timers, Fortnight director Paolo Moretti said.
Cannes watchers always keep a close eye on the Fortnight lineup, which in recent years has turned up such gems as Sean Baker’s The Florida Project and The Rider, the second feature of Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.
This year’s lifetime achievement honor, the Fortnight’s Carrosse d’Or, will go to legendary documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman (City Hall), who will also hold a masterclass and host a screening of his 2018 doc Monrovia, Indiana.
Here is the full list of the 2021 Directors’ Fortnight films.
Opening Film
Between Two Worlds, Emmanuel Carrère
Closing Film
Our Men, Rachel Lang
Special Screening
The Souvenir, Joanna Hogg
Features
A Chiara, Jonas Carpignano
Ali & Ava, Clio Barnard
Clara Sola, Nathalie Álvarez Mesen
A Brighter Tomorrow, Yassine Qnia
The Tsugua Diaries, Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro
The Employer and the Employee, Manuel Nieto Zas
The Braves, Anaïs Volpé
Europa, Haider Rashid
Futura, Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher, and Francesco Munzi
Hit the Road, Panah Panahi
Intregalde, Radu Muntean
The Hill Where Lionesses Roar, Luàna Bajrami
Magnetic Beats, Vincent Maël Cardona
Medusa, Anita Rocha da Silveira
Murina, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Neptune Frost, Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman
A Night Of Knowing Nothing, Payal Kapadia
The Tale Of King Crab, Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis
Fragments, Jean-Gabriel Périot
Ripples Of Life, Shujun Wei
The Sea Ahead, Ely Daghe
The Souvenir Part II, Joanna Hogg
SHORT FILMS
Anxious Body, Yoriko Mizushiri
The Sidereal Space, Sebastián Schjaer
Simone Is Gone, Mathilde Chavanne
Sycorax, Lois Patiño, Matías Piñeiro
The Parents’ Room, Diego Marcon
The Vandal, Eddie Alcazar
The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo
Train Again, Peter Tscherkassky
When Night Meets Dawn, Andreea Cristina Borțun
More from The Hollywood Reporter
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day