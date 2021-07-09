Cannes First Look: College Webcam Fears in ‘Exploited’ (Exclusive)

Jordan Ver Hoeve (Netflix’s Huge in France), Hannah Rose May (Shooter, Ballers), and Makenzie Vega (Saw, The Good Wife) face their fears in this first-look photo from upcoming psychological thriller Exploited.

Directed by Scary Movie and House of Wax actor Jon Abrahams and written by 12-time Tony Award winner and film producer Carl Moellenberg (Wakefield) and Anthony Del Negro (Lazy Susan, Anarchy Parlor), the film follows a college freshman who, along with his friends, is terrorized by a voyeuristic hacker after becoming obsessed with a missing male webcam model. It explores real-world fears such as privacy and camming.

Sierra McCormick (The Vast of Night, We Need to Do Something), Leah Pipes (The Originals, Sorority Row), Spencer List (Fringe), Will Peltz (Unfriended, Manifest), Andrew Matthew Welch (Ma), Colin Bates (The Girl from the North Country) and Lisa Thornhill (The Family Man) also star in Exploited, which is being sold in Cannes by Darclight Films.

Producers include Moellenberg, Del Negro, Shane O’Brien (Animal, The Boy) and Zach O’Brien (Deep in the Darkness).

“Exploited has such a captivating and haunting thriller storyline, thanks to the talented Carl Moellenberg and Anthony Del Negro,” said Darclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton. “Jon Abrahams did a fantastic job bringing this story to life and showing us just how this new and exciting cast can deliver scary and elevating performances. We are excited for audiences to experience the realistic and suspenseful film that this phenomenal team has created.”