Cannes: ‘Greenland’ Sequel Heads to STX in Major Virtual Market Deal

STX has picked up the upcoming sequel to Gerard Butler action-thriller Greenland, plans for which were unveiled last month ahead of the Cannes Virtual Market, in a major global deal.

The Hollywood Reporter understands that STX is paying in the region of $75 million to take worldwide rights to the film, carving out a deal with financier Anton and its domestic sale partner CAA Media Finance.

Anton, Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures (John Wick) and Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-BASE are producing the picture, which will see Butler reprise his role as structural engineer John Garrity, alongside co-star Morena Baccarin as Allison Garrity. Director Ric Roman Waugh will return to helm the sequel, based on a script by Greenland writer Chris Sparling.

The sequel will once again follow the Garrity family, whose members survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits the earth and must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. Shooting is expected to start in 2022.

The original Greenland opened in the top box office spot in 29 international markets, taking in $53.5 million theatrically overseas, one of the strongest performances for a title released globally during the pandemic.