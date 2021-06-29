Cannes Hot List: Letitia Wright Drama, Ewan McGregor Survival Thriller Among Films Set to Heat Up the Festival

Despite a year of COVID-19, virtual markets and online-only releases, the independent film business has found ways to make and release movies worldwide. Sales at the Virtual Cannes Market in 2020 — the first online-only film market held after the pandemic hit — were near record highs, and Toronto and AFM were similarly bullish, leaving sellers heading into Cannes’ 2021 Marché du Film, which runs July 6-15, in an upbeat mood.

“Demand from buyers has held up, supply hasn’t really been affected, it’s been a weirdly positive year,” says Nick Spicer of XYZ Films, which has racked up six Netflix No. 1 releases in the COVID era, including the Anna Kendrick-Toni Collette starrer Stowaway and Synchronic with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.

“There’s a real energy in the market,” notes Dave Bishop, CEO of sales-production outfit Protagonist Pictures, which sold Ben Sharrock’s Scottish satire Limbo in Toronto to Focus Features for most of the world, and closed out global sales on Prano Bailey-Bond’s horror title Censor in Sundance. “All things considered, there’s been a tremendous appetite around finished films and presales.”

There is certainly no shortage of films for Cannes 2021, with a bumper crop of new titles across all genres hitting the Marché, offering a pick of A-list talent, including Ewan McGregor, Vin Diesel, Natalie Portman and Letitia Wright.

Aisha

Sales Cornerstone

Director Frank Berry

Stars Letitia Wright, Josh O’Connor

Buzz This combination of rising stars Wright (Black Panther) and O’Connor (God’s Own Country), with the political hot-button topic of immigration — Wright plays Aisha, a young Nigerian woman caught in limbo for years in Ireland’s immigration system — could make this Brit title a winner for the specialty market worldwide.

Cat Person

Sales StudioCanal, 30West

Director Susanna Fogel

Stars Emilia Jones, Nicholas Braun

Buzz Red-hot rising star Jones of Sundance hit Coda is a prime attraction in this drama based on Kristen Roupenian’s famed 2017 New Yorker short story about the horrors of modern dating.

The Enforcer

Sales Millennium

Director Richard Hughes

Stars Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth, 2 Chainz

Buzz Oscar-nominated for Pain and Glory, Banderas gets his action back on with this crime thriller where he plays a mob enforcer who turns against his femme fatale boss (Bosworth). That premise should provide indie distributors with the kind of tried and true actioner that delivers, particularly for home entertainment.

Everest

Sales HanWay Films, UTA Independent Film Group

Director Doug Liman

Stars Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan, Mark Strong

Buzz Theatrical distributors worldwide will be panting over this high-profile survival thriller, which sees McGregor play real-life adventurer George Mallory, who sets out to become the first person to climb Everest without the use of oxygen.

Fado!

Sales Protagonist Pictures

Director Jason Wingard

Stars Emily Watson, Richard E. Grant

Buzz A rom-com for the newly vaccinated and traditionally heavy-cinema-going 50-plus audience, this Brit feature follows Oscar-nominated actors Watson and Grant as a long-married couple whose relationship is revived after she travels to Lisbon and is caught up in the magic of fado, Portugal’s sensuous folk music.

Foe

Sales FilmNation, CAA Media Finance/UTA Independent Film Group

Director Garth Davis

Stars Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, LaKeith Stanfield

Buzz This adaptation of Iain Reid’s mind-bending sci-fi novel, from Lion director Davis, could appeal to international buyers looking for a genre-art house crossover akin to FilmNation’s Arrival — if a studio or streamer doesn’t pounce first.

Love Child

Sales Cinetic Media/CAA Media Finance/WME, MadRiver

Director Todd Solondz

Stars Rachel Weisz, Colin Farrell

Buzz Solondz’s latest — billed as a “dark and hilarious twist” on the classical Oedipus story — re-teams Weisz and Farrell, stars of Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster, one of the critical and sales hits of Cannes 2015.

Marlowe

Sales Storyboard Media, CAA Media Finance

Director Neil Jordan

Stars Liam Neeson

Buzz Neeson in an action thriller is the closest the indie market has to a sure thing, so expect this noir feature, from The Crying Game director Jordan, inspired by Raymond Chandler’s iconic detective Philip Marlowe, to be one of Cannes’ first sellouts.

May December

Sales Rocket Science, UTA Independent Film Group/CAA Media Finance

Director Todd Haynes

Stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore

Buzz Haynes and muse Moore will reteam for their sixth collaboration in this high-end family drama, which sees Portman as an actress spending time with a woman (Moore) she will play in a film of her life. Certain to be atop the list of Cannes’ art house buyers.

Midas Man

Sales Mister Smith Entertainment

Director Jonas Akerlund

Stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd

Buzz Music biopics like Queen and Rocket Man have done big business recently and Akerlund’s take on the life of Beatles manager Brian Epstein — played by The Queen’s Gambit actor Fortune-Lloyd — has crossover hit written all over it.

Muscle

Sales ErosSTX International

Director F. Gary Gray

Stars Vin Diesel

Buzz Plot details of STX’s latest actioner are being kept under wraps, but the combination of Fast and Furious star Diesel with F&F 8 helmer Gray means STX should have no problem revving up sales.

No Place Like Kill

Sales Anton

Director Mat Newman

Stars Sam Riley, Charles Dance

Buzz Anton proved it could deliver cost-effective action with surprise hit Greenland, and this crime thriller — about a mercenary and a police informant being hunted down by a murderous drug lord — should attract indie buyers looking for high-concept genre fare.

Robots

Sales Rocket Science, CAA Media Finance/Elevated

Directors Anthony Hines, Casper Christensen

Stars Shailene Woodley, Jack Whitehall

Buzz The combination of Hines’ humor — seen in screenplays for Borat and Boart: Subsequent Movie Film — and sci-fi genre elements sees Whitehall and Woodley play a womanizer and a gold digger, respectively, who team up to pursue robot doubles of themselves. The genre mashup could make this one of the rare comedies that could break through internationally.

She Came to Me

Sales Protagonist Pictures, CAA Media Finance

Director Rebecca Miller

Stars Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Matthew Broderick

Buzz A modern, multigenerational take on the rom-com, the latest from Maggie’s Plan director Miller could play well with specialty distributors both domestic and international.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry

Sales Mister Smith Entertainment

Director Hans Canosa

Stars Kunal Nayyar, Christina Hendricks, Lucy Hale

Buzz A heartwarming rom-com pitched at the smarter set, this feature, adapted from Gabrielle Zevin’s best-seller about a cantankerous bookstore owner (Nayyar) whose life is changed when he finds a baby in his store, looks like just the sort of feel-good title Cannes buyers will be clamoring for.

37 Heavens

Sales Metro International, CAA Media Finance

Director Marc Munden

Stars Gemma Arterton, Guy Pearce

Buzz A historical romance based on the speculated-upon relationship between Jackie Kennedy (Arterton) and British diplomat David Harlech (Pearce), this could prove an irresistible package for high-end global distributors.