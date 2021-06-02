Cannes Film Festival to Honor Jodie Foster With Lifetime Achievement Palme d’Or

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster will receive a lifetime achievement Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the festival unveiled on Wednesday.

Foster will receive her honor at the opening ceremony for the 74th Cannes International Film Festival on July 6.

Foster follows such filmmakers as Jeanne Moreau, Jane Fonda, and Agnès Varda, who were similarly honored by the French festival.

Cannes said the honorary Palme d’Or was in recognition of Foster’s “brilliant artistic journey” and praised the actor/director as “a unique personality with a modest yet strong commitment to some of the major issues of our time.”

Foster made her Cannes debut in 1976 as a 13-year-old in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, which won the Palme d’Or for best film. In total, seven of her films have screened at the festival over the years, including one of her directorial efforts, The Beaver (2011).

“Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, it has completely changed my life,” Foster said in a statement. “Although I had already directed before, my first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me. Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream of mine. In fact, I have had several opportunities to fulfill my dream. … Cannes is a film festival by auteur-filmmakers who honor artists. And I greatly appreciate that.”

Cannes will unveil the lineup for its 2021 edition on Thursday. The 74th Cannes International Film Festival will be held July 6-July 17.