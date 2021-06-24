Cannes Unveils 2021 Competition Jury

The Cannes International Film Festival has named the five women and four men who will make up the 2021 competition jury.

Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho, and Tahar Rahim, directors Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, and singer/songwriter Mylène Farmer will join Cannes Jury President Spike Lee in judging the 24 films of the 2021 Cannes competition.

The Cannes jury, which awards the festival’s Palme d’Or honors, will announce this year’s winners on July 17.

The 2021 jury is one of the most diverse in Cannes history, with members from seven nations, from Brazil to South Korea, to in the case of Lee, “the People’s Republic of Brooklyn, New York.”

Most, however, share a history with the austere French fest.

Diop, Hausner, and Filho all screened films in Cannes competition in 2019, the last year the festival was held, with Diop’s directorial debut Atlantique taking the runner-up Grand Jury prize, Filho’s neo-Western Bacurau winning the jury award, and Emily Beecham, star of Hausner’s sci-fi dramedy Little Joe taking the Palme for best actress. That year’s Palme d’Or winner for best film, Parasite, featured South Korean superstar Song Kang-ho.

French actors Laurent and Rahim are Cannes regulars, the former having appeared in such competition titles as Days of Glory (2006) and Inglourious Basterds (2009), the latter in 2009 Grand Jury winner The Prophet and 2013 competition title The Past.

Quebec-born Farmer occasionally acts and does voice work in French films, but she is best-known as a phenomenally successful recording artist, with some 21 number-one- singles on the French charts and over 30 million records sold in France to date.

Lee, of course, has brought several films to the Cannes Croisette, most recently BlacKkKlansman, which took the Grand Jury prize in 2018. The American director was picked to head the 2020 Cannes Jury before last year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 festival was pushed back from its usual May dates and will now run July 6-17.