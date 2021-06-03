Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup: Full List

After a year's delay, Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' will premiere in Cannes 2021.

It’s taken over a year but Cannes is back in style for its 74th edition, which will run July 6-17. After having to cancel the 2020 festival because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cannes is determined to win back its place as the world’s number one cinema event with an impressive line-up that includes big Hollywood names (Wes Anderson, Sean Pean), arthouse favorites (Nadav Lapid, Ildikó Enyedi) and plenty of new faces.

Here’s the full lineup for Cannes 2021.

Competition

Opening Film

Annette, Leos Carax (France)

The Story of My Wife, Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)

Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven (Netherlands)

Bergman Island, Mia-Hansen-Love (France)

Drive My Car, Rysuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

Ha’Berech (Ahed’s Knee), Nadav Lapid (Israel)

Casablanca Beats, Nabil Ayouch (Morocco)

Compartment No. 6, Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)

The Worst Person in the World, Joachim Trier (Norway)

La Fracture, Catherine Corsini (France)

The Restless, Joachim Lafosse (Belgium)

Paris 13th District, Jacques Audiard (France)

Lingui, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Chad)

Memoria, Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Thailand)

Nitram, Justin Kurzel (Australia)

France, Bruno Dumont (France)

Petrov’s Flu, Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia)

Red Rocket, Sean Baker (USA)

Flag Day, Sean Penn (USA)

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson (USA)

Titane, Julia Ducournau (France)

Tre Piani, Nanni Moretti (Italy)

Tour S’Est Bien Passe, François Ozon (France)

A Heros, Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

Un Certain Regard

Moneyboys, C.B Yi (Austria)

Blue Bayou, Justin Chon (USA)

Freda, Gessica Geneus (Haiti)

Delo (House Arrest), Alexey German Jr. (Russia)

Bonne Mere, Hafsia Herzi (France)

Noche de Fuego, Tatiana Huezo (Mexico)

Lamb, Valdimar Johansson (Iceland)

Commitment Hasan, Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu (Turkey)

After Yang, Kogonada (USA)

Let There Be Morning, Eran Kolirin (Israel)

Unclenching the Fists, Kira Kovalenko (Russia)

Women Do Cry, Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova (Bulgaria)

Rehana Maryam Noor, Abdullah Mohammad Saad (Bangladesh)

Great Freedom, Sebastian Meise (Austria)

La Civil, Teodora Ana Mihai (Romania / Belgium)

Gaey’s Wa’r, Na Jiazuo (China)

The Innocents, Eskil Vogt (Norway)

Un Monde, Laura Wandel (Belgium)

Out of Competition

De Son Vivant, Emmanuelle Bercot (France)

Emergency Declaration, Han Jae-Rim (Korea)

The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes (USA)

Bac Nord, Cédric Jimenez (France)

Aline, The Voice of Love, Valérie Lemercier (France)

Stillwater, Tom McCarthy (USA)

Midnight Screenings

Bloody Oranges, Jean-Christophe Meurisse (France)

Cannes Premiere

Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric (France)

Cow, Andrea Arnold (UK)

Love Songs for Tough Guys, Samuel Benchetrit (France)

Deception, Arnaud Desplechin (France)

Jane Par Charlotte, Charlotte Gainsbourg (France)

In Front of Your Face, Hong Sang-Soo (Korea)

Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson (France)

Evolution, Kornél Mundruczo (Hungary)

Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott (USA)

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, Oliver Stone (USA)

Special Screenings

Mariner of the Mountains, Karim Ainouz (Brazil)

Black Notebooks, Shlomi Elkabetz (Israel)

Babi Yar. Context, Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)

H6, Yé Yé (France)

The Year of the Everlasting Storm, Jafar Panahi (Iran), Anthony Chen (Singapore), Malik Vitthal (USA), Laura Poitras (USA), Dominga Sotomayor (Chile), David Lowery (USA), and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Thailand)