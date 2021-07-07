Cannes: Marion Cotillard on How the Need for Recognition Can “Destroy You”

Marion Cotillard was the star attraction at Wednesday’s Cannes press conference for Annette, Leos Carax’s rock opera that opened the festival on Tuesday night.

The film, which sees the Oscar winner and Cannes veteran play a renowned opera singer alongside Adam Driver, touches on the pressures of celebrity and fame, a subject Cotillard herself discussed, reflecting on the pitfalls of seeking recognition despite being in the spotlight.

“I have the experience of being recognized but the need is still in me,” she explained to the assembled media. “It’s been a big question in my personal life — why do we need to be looked at, heard, loved by so many people we don’t know? And how it can build your confidence, but also how it can destroy you, especially when you don’t have enough love for yourself.”

She claimed that there was a “mirror” of having so many people loving you. “It can put you in a situation where it doesn’t fit and it’s not logical And then it can destroy you even more,” she said, adding that we’d seen “many celebrities going down” because of this.

Cotillard’s co-star Driver, however, didn’t attend the press conference, having already left Cannes following the premiere of Annette.