Cannes: Archstone Lands Satirical Thriller ‘Pizzagate Massacre’ (Exclusive)

The Pizzagate Massacre, a satirical thriller based (loosely) on the infamous — and debunked — alt-right conspiracy theory, has found a U.S. home with Archstone Entertainment.

Starring newcomers Tinus Seaux and Alexandria Payne alongside Lee Eddy (Panic), the directorial debut of Texan filmmaker John Valley is billed as a darkly comic adventure involving an amateur journalist and a far-right militiaman who team up to expose the ugly truth behind rumors involving sex cults, a pizza place and — of course — lizard people. It won the best midnight feature award at last year’s Nightmares Film Festival.

Toronto-based genre specialist Raven Banner Entertainment is shopping The Pizzagate Massacre internationally having launched it at the Cannes virtual market. Raven also acquired Canadian rights via its managing partner Michael Paszt (Turbo Kid, PG: Psycho Goreman). Valley and his Pizzagate Massacre executive producer Aaron B. Koontz, CEO and founder of Paper Street Pictures, secured U.S. distribution rights with Jack Sheehan, Scott Martin and Michael Slifkin of Archstone Entertainment.

Recent films from Koontz’s boutique outlet Paper Street Picture include The Pale Door and Scare Package. It has such upcoming titles as The Requin, a survival shark thriller with Alicia Silverstone, and thriller Old Man a Chamber, starring Stephen Lang. Upcoming releases from Archstone, meanwhile, including Esau, starring Harvey Keitel and Shira Haas, The Blackout Experiment, Righteous Blood with Michael Paré, The Devil Came Home and Between Forever.