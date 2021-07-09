Cannes: Quiver Nabs Thriller ’13 Minutes’ With Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche (Exclusive)

Quiver Distribution has acquired 13 Minutes, the upcoming tornado thriller from Lindsay Gossling in her feature directorial debut.

The film — which has an ensemble cast including Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Will Peltz, Davi Santos, Amy Smart, Sofia Vassilieva and Paz Vega — is now slated for release Oct. 29 in select theaters and via VOD.

13 Minutes follows the residents of a small U.S. town that is suddenly threatened by the largest tornado on record, leaving them with just 13 minutes to find shelter, search for their loved ones and fight for their lives. In the wake of total devastation, four families must overcome their differences and find strength in themselves and each other in order to survive.

“I am absolutely overjoyed to be able to share this engaging, thrilling ride of a film with audiences,” said Gossling. “It goes beyond the average disaster movie and hopefully will give people something to talk about. It was a pleasure to collaborate with this exceptional cast.”

13 Minutes is an Involving Pictures production in association with ImpactWX and Elevated Films. Gossling, Farncombe and Karen Harnisch produced the film and executive produced alongside Cassian Elwes, Arianne Fraser, Jere Hausfater, Sarah Hooper, Delphine Perrier and Henry Winterstern. The deal was negotiated by Larry Greenberg for Quiver Distribution with CAA Media Finance and Elwes on behalf of producers. Highland Film Group is representing the foreign rights, including in Cannes.

“We are excited to be able to share Lindsay’s portrayal of this authentic and captivating story with audiences,” said Quiver Distribution co-presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “The diversity among this outstanding ensemble cast is emblematic of the American heartland.”

Quiver recently released Grace and Grit starring Mena Suvari and Stuart Townsend, with upcoming releases including the Justin Hartley and Avan Jogia-headlined comedy The Exchange and The Survivalist, starring John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.