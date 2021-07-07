Cannes: Taron Egerton to Star in Claire Denis’ ‘Stars at Noon’

Taron Egerton has boarded Claire Denis’ romantic drama thriller Stars at Noon, based on the 1980s Denis Johnson novel of the same name. He replaces Robert Pattinson, who dropped out of the project due to conflicting shooting commitments.

The film is set in Nicaragua amid a period of violence and political turmoil. Egerton will play an employee of a shady British oil company who becomes entangled with a struggling female reporter, played by Margaret Qualley, whom he meets in the bar of a faded luxury hotel.

Wild Bunch International has launched sales of the film in Cannes this week.

Egerton made a big slash on the Croisette in 2019 with his performance as Elton John in Rocketman, latter winning a Golden Globe for the role. He will next be seen in the Apple series In With The Devil and Jon S. Baird’s big-screen treatment of Tetris.

The actor is stepping in for Pattinson, who previously collaborated with Denis on High Life, but had to drop out due to a shooting conflict.

Stars at Noon is produced by France’s Curiosa Films, in co-production with Brazil’s RT Features. A24 has the U.S. rights to the project, and Canal+ and Arte have French TV rights.