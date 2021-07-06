Cannes: ‘The Banishing’ Director Christopher Smith Boards ‘Consecration’

Horror director Christopher Smith (The Banishing, Detour) has set up Consecration, a supernatural thriller set in a Scottish convent, as his next project.

Smith will direct the project from a script he co-wrote with The Banishing producer Laurie Cook. Cook and Jason Newmark of Bigscope Films are producing Consecration together with Xavier Marchand (The Ritual, The Woman in Black 2) of Moonriver Content.

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will fully finance the film and co-produce, with Ford as an executive producer alongside AGC’s Linda McDonough and Miguel Palos and Bigscope’s Ed Fraiman and Adam Nagel.

Shooting is set to begin later this summer in London and Scotland. Casting is underway. AGC is handling worldwide sales on the film and is pitching the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Market this week.

Consecration follows Grace, a woman who travels to Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to investigate the suspicious death of her brother, a priest. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege, and a disturbing truth about her own past.

The deal for Consecration was negotiated by AGC’s senior vp of legal & business affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC. Smith is represented by Independent Talent Group and WME.

Also on AGC’s slate is Queenpins, a Kristen Bell/Vince Vaughn comedy which STX is releasing, the Roland Emmerich sci-fi epic Moonfall with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, which Lionsgate will bow, and Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming horror tale Demonic, an IFC Midnight release.