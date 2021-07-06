Cannes: Read THR’s Day 1 Digital Festival Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its first Cannes Film Festival digital daily issue, which features a preview of the Cannes market and its hot titles, a look at festival movies that are set to be in Oscar contention, exclusive news before the event kicks off and a Portugal spotlight, among others.

Hopes for Global Cinema Rebound, But Some Watch From Afar

As the first major film festival attempting an entirely physical market since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannes will be watched closely as the barometer for a bounceback of the global cinema business. Many market players, including most of the biggest U.S. film companies, are watching from afar though. Find out what all this means for dealmaking in Cannes and the future of virtual markets.

What About Oscar Season?

Cannes takes place later than usual, which means that awards season is coming up faster than normal once business wraps on the Croisette. With that in mind, THR‘s awards columnist breaks down the Cannes films that look set to make a splash this coming awards season.

Animated News

In addition to Actual Films naming a head of production, the digital daily’s exclusive news items also include a first-look image of Lucy Hale in survival thriller Borrego and details on Shrek producer Aron Warner teaming with Huevocartoon Studios on Mexican animated feature Alebrijes. Directors Rodolfo and Gabriel Riva Palacio say their project was inspired by traditional Mexican folk art. Read more on it here.

Now playing in Cannes…Val Kilmer’s Home Movies

Hollywood star Val Kilmer shot hundreds of hours of videotape and stored the footage in a garage. Among it was behind-the-scenes material shot on movie sets, including Top Gun. In 2018, two editors convinced the actor to use the video recordings for an autobiographical documentary called Val, which will have its world premiere in Cannes. Read more about the fascinating story here.

It’s All About “Dogrisma”!

The Palm Dog, the Cannes celebration of canine performances, has a book launch planned for this year’s Croisette outing. Check out what its founder has shared with THR about the book…and what he has to say about the importance of “dogrisma” in movies.

