Cannes: Read THR’s Day 3 Digital Festival Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its third Cannes Film Festival digital daily issue, which features an in-depth look at COVID insurance causing the independent film industry headaches, latest deal flow and reviews, Q&As with Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman and Thai auteur Apichatpong Weerasethakul, a Hidden Gem and a spotlight on Poland, among others.

Indie Boom Threatened by COVID Insurance Cost

COVID-19 did not shut down the independent movie business, but industry folks describe the cost of insurance coverage as prohibitive. One executive describes the situation as “scary as all heck.” Find out more here.

Deals Continue Flowing

In one of the biggest deals so far to come out of this year’s Cannes Film Market. Sony Pictures Classics acquired rights in the U.S., China and multiple international territories for The Son, Florian Zeller’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning drama The Father.

Where Is Anne Frank?

That is the title of Ari Folman’s latest Cannes film, 13 years after he brought Waltz With Bashir to the Croisette. He gives the famed diary a unique twist and tells THR that “somehow the meaning of Anne Frank has been lost and she’s now a name that’s put on buildings and as a tourist attraction.” Check out what else Folman shared in his interview.

A Thai Auteur and Tilda Swinton Go to Colombia…

That is not the set-up for an indie film industry joke, but part of the story of arthouse favorite Apichatpong Weerasethakul and his Cannes competition title Memoria. He shares all sorts of fascinating insights into his way of working and his first feature shot outside his native Thailand and his first with a big international star in the lead role. Catch all the details here.

Will King Crab Grab Audiences?

With a central character called Luciano, whose hair will remind many of the one or other friend’s lockdown do and who must take on ruthless mercenaries, and the attention-grabbing title The Tale of King Crab, will the Un Certain Regard entry from Italian directors Matteo Zoppis and Alessio Rigo de Righi score in Cannes? Read up on what it has to offer right here.

