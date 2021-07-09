Cannes: Read THR’s Day 4 Digital Festival Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its fourth Cannes Film Festival digital daily issue, which features an in-depth look at what streaming services mean for the film business, latest deals and reviews, an analysis on how Todd Haynes’ new music documentary is setting him up for awards season, Q&As with Dutch bad boy director Paul Verhoeven, France’s Mia Hansen-Løve and Japan’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi, an Ontario production spotlight and another Cannes Hidden Gem.

Streaming..

…is killing the indie film business, says Polish director and European Film Academy president Agnieszka Holland. For many in the sector, however, including indie producers and distributors that make up most of the Cannes market, it has been a lifeline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read THR‘s feature dissecting the impact of streaming on the indie movie industry here.

Selling

Sony Pictures made a swift start at the Cannes film market, nabbing theatrical rights to musical biopic Anita in five Asian territories. For details, go here. And Saban Films has landed North American and U.K. rights to action thriller Ida Red, starring Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo, as you can read here.

Shocking?

Veteran filmmaker Paul Verhoeven may be known for the likes of Basic Instinct and Showgirls and is bringing lesbian nun drama Benedetta to the Croisette this year, but he tells THR: “I’m never deliberately out to provoke.” Find out what his intentions are and more in this Q&A.

Swedish Ghost

French director Mia Hansen-Løve, meanwhile, shares with THR how “awful” 2020 was for her and talks about her Cannes entry Bergman Island and making it in the presence of the ghost of legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.

Seeing Cars as Confession Booths

That is what Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi does. In a fascinating interview, he also tells THR about his Cannes film Drive My Car and provides insights into his creative process.

Fowl Play

Seven years after screening a student short in Cannes, Egyptian director Omar El Zohairy is back with his feature directing debut Feathers. It revolves around a family and how it deals with the husband and father being transformed, thanks to a magic trick, into a chicken. “I like absurdity,” the filmmaker tells THR in this look at another Hidden Gem in Cannes.

