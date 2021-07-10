Cannes: Read THR’s Day 5 Digital Festival Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its fifth Cannes Film Festival digital daily issue, which features the latest news and reviews from the Croisette, an analysis of how the Cannes market is going so far, Q&As with Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi and France’s Adele Exarchopoulos, along with a closer look at a Hidden Gem of the lineup, starring Noomi Rapace. Plus, early Palm Dog contenders have emerged, and you don’t want to miss what cinema documentarian Mark Cousins has to say either.

Cannes Business Moves Slowly

The Cannes pre-screenings have led to deal flow, but actual business at the Cannes market this week has been slow so far. THR‘s analysis finds clouds of uncertainty — think: pandemic, the future of the theatrical business, the impact of streaming. “We’re all hoping for the bounceback,” says one industry veteran. Read more here.

Léa Seydoux Walks Into a Cafe

Director Enyedi shares some of the stories behind making her Cannes competition title The Story of My Wife, including meeting French star Seydoux in a cafe. The film itself is, after all, about a ship’s captain who agrees to marry the first woman who walks into a cafe. That happens to be Lizzy, played by, you guessed it, Seydoux. The director tells THR she sees the movie and the book that it is based on not so much as a love story, but “a very kind and tender farewell to patriarchy.”

Adele Exarchopoulos Stars in a Crime Thriller and Gives Zero Fucks

Exarchopoulos, who famously worked opposite Seydoux in 2013 Palme d’Or winner Blue Is the Warmest Color, stars in an action thriller about cops fighting drug crime in Marseille called The Stronghold, an out-of-competition Cannes entry that Netflix has snapped up, and in Zero Fucks Given, part of the Cannes Critics’ Week lineup. In her interview with THR, she talks about the films…and why she hopes festival topper Thierry Fremaux will not read the interview.

Noomi Rapace Discovers a Mysterious Newborn…

…in supernatural folktale Lamb from first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, which unspools in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar and is one of various animal-themed titles this year. The star explains to THR what attracted her to the project “no matter what” and recalls why she got called from her trailer at four in the morning during the shoot of this Cannes Hidden Gem.

Dogs Line Up for Glory

Palm d’Or frontrunners have started to emerge in recent days. But as Cannes approaches its midway point, so have some four-legged favorites for the Palm Dog, the celebration of the festival’s most pawesome performances by dogs, now celebrating its 20th year. If you too can’t wait to find out who’s been sniffed out as real contenders so far, we got you covered here.

Mark Cousins Jumps off a Cannes Pier Naked

“Over the years, the bunch of people who do it with me has grown,” the documentarian and film historian tells THR in a fascinating Q&A. Among the other topics are the two docs that he has in the Cannes lineup this year.

And Michael Barker Meets Eight Care Bears

In THR‘s final According To of this year’s Cannes, the Sony Pictures Classics co-boss shares his only-in-Cannes moments and what he missed about doing business on the Croisette.

