Cannes: ‘Onoda – 10 000 Nights in the Jungle’ to Open Un Certain Regard Sidebar

Onoda – 10 000 Nights in the Jungle from French director Arthur Harari will open this year’s Un Certain Regard section, the main sidebar of the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival.

“Shot in Japanese, this international co-production tells the story of the soldier Hiroo Onoda that was sent to an island in the Philippines in 1944 to fight against the American offensive,” the festival said. “As Japan surrenders, Onoda ignores it, trained to survive at all costs in the jungle, he keeps his war going. He will take 10,000 days to capitulate, refusing to believe the end of the Second World War.”

The cast of Harari’s second feature, his first in the Cannes selection, includes Endō Yūya, Tsuda Kanji, Matsuura Yūya, Chiba Tetsuya, Katō Shinsuke, Inowaki Kai and Ogata Issey.

The film, written by Harari and Vincent Poymiro, “with the collaboration of Bernard Cendron,” will have its world premiere in Cannes on July 7, kicking off the 2021 section. It will bow in French cinemas July 21 via Le Pacte, which is also handling international sales.

Onoda joins 18 titles by young filmmakers and industry veterans making up the 2021 Un Certain Regard lineup. The section this year features the latest from several international arthouse favorites, including Russia’s Aleksey German Jr. (Delo (House Arrest)),Turkey’s Semih Kaplanoglu (Commitment Hasan), and Israel’s Eran Kolirin (Let There Be Morning). New faces include Women Do Cry by Bulgaria’s Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova, Nora by France’s Hafsia Herzi, The Innocents by Norway’s Eskil Vogt, Lamb by Iceland’s Valdimar Jóhannsson, Great Freedom by Austria’s Sebastian Meise, La Civil by Belgian-Romanian helmer Teodora Ana Mihai, Playground by Belgium’s Laura Wandel, and the Austrian production Moneyboys by China’s CB Yi.

The 74th Cannes International Film Festival runs July 6-July 17. This year’s festival was pushed back from its original May dates over safety concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.