Cannes: Studio100, Pop Family and Telegael Join Forces on Animated Comedy ‘Being Betty Flood’

Germany’s Studio 100 Film, Australia’s Pop Family Entertainment and Ireland’s Telegael are joining forces on the animated family comedy Being Betty Flood.

A feature adaptation of the 13-book series The Floods from award-winning Australian author and illustrator Colin Thompson, Being Betty Flood follows Betty, a headstrong, smart 12-year-old music-loving girl who lives in a fantastic world where magic rules the land. She is torn between her over-protective mother and her desire to prove her musical abilities, in addition to just her magical ones.

Betty and her family, the Floods, have been on the run from a malicious king who has been hunting them since before Betty was even born. Betty’s world is turned upside down when the king discovers her whereabouts and deliberately misrepresents her family’s secret past.

Harry Cripps and Cleon Prineas are adapting Thompson’s story for the screen. The 87-minute feature film is set for delivery in the fall of 2023.

The producers say the film will be the first of its kind to use Amazon Nimble Studio, the Internet giant’s production services technology, which lets creators do everything, from story boarding and visual effects to animation and final delivery, in the cloud.

Studio 100 Film is handling worldwide rights and will be pitching the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Market.