Cannes Film Festival 2022 Winners

The official closing ceremony for the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, which will unveil this year’s Palme d’Or winner for best film, has begun.

Virginie Efira, the master of ceremonies kicked off the ceremonies at 8:30 p.m. local time at Cannes’ Grand Théâtre Lumière. The show is being broadcast live on free-to-air channel France 2 locally and streamed internationally on Brut.

Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won best actress for her performance in Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider as an Iranian journalist in pursuit of a serial killer murdering prostitutes in a deranged attempt to “cleanse” his city of “evil women.

“I have traveled a long way to be with you tonight,” the Iranian actress said, taking the stage. “It was not an easy story. There was humiliation, but there was cinema There was solitude, but there was cinema. There was darkness, but there was cinema…This movie is about women, it is about their bodies [about] everything that is impossible to show in Iran.” She thanked director Abbasi for his “courage” in daring to tell the story.

Tarik Saleh won best screenplay for Boy from Heaven, an Egyptian thriller, set within Cairo’s Al-Azhar mosque, focusing on the crooked ties between religion and politics.

After making a short video of the audience for his mother, Saleh dedicated his prize to the young filmmakers of Egypt “to raise your voices and tell your stories.”

The first prize of the evening, for best short film, went to The Water Murmurs from Chinese director Chen Jianying. The film follows a woman saying goodbye to her childhood friend before the town they grew up it is about to be destroyed.

The Camera d’Or, the prize for best first film, given across all the Cannes sections, went to War Pony from directors

Gina Gammell and Riley Keough. The coming-of-age of two Oglala Lakota boys trying to navigate life on their South Dakota reservation, War Pony has been one of the audience favorites at this year’s Cannes. It also took home the coveted Palm Dog honor for best canine performance for the gray poodle Brittany, who plays Beast.

Special mention went to the Japanese director Chie Hayakawa for Plan 75, sci-fi documentary set in a future Japan where the government has decreed euthanasia for everyone over the age of 75.

This year’s competition jury president, French actor Vincent Lindon, called for a break with Cannes tradition, asking Cannes to give the current jury “four more years” at the helm to judge future festivals. Lindon oversees a group of four men — judging alongside Lindon are directors Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier — and three women: Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Deepika Padukone.

The jury had a difficult choice this year. There has been no clear front-runner for the 2022 Palme d’Or, with many of the 21 films in the official competition dividing audiences and critics.

