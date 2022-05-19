Cannes: Bleecker Street Takes U.S. for Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy’s ‘The Tutor’

Bleecker Street have picked up U.S. rights to The Tutor, the feature debut of U.K. television director Alice Troughton (Baghdad Central, The Midwich Cuckoos) which will star Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack of Peaky Blinders and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande fame.

The film is described as a “high-class thriller” that looks at the British class system and the lengths people will go to achieve, and cling to, social status. The plot, from a script by Alex MacKeith, follows an aspiring young author (McCormack) who takes a tutoring position at a legendary writer’s estate, hoping to leverage it to help his own career. But the young tutor is soon engulfed in the older writer’s complicated family legacy, and a deadly past that could threaten his own future.

Producers are Camille Gatin for Poison Chef, Jeva Films’ Cassandra Sigsgaard, Egoli Tossell Pictures’ Judy Tossell and Constellation Productions’ Fabien Westerhoff. Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will executive produce, with Miranda King serving as an associate producer. Film Constellation is handling worldwide sales. Production is set to begin in Germany June 13. Bleecker Street is planning a 2023 theatrical release.

The deal was brokered between Bleecker Street’s Head of Acquisitions Kent Sanderson and Miranda King, with Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street alongside Fabien Westerhoff from Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers. Grant is represented by Curtis Brown Group and WME. Delpy is repped by Tavistock Wood and CAA and McCormack is repped by Hamilton Hodell, WME and Echo Lake Entertainment. Troughton by Independent Talent Group and The Gersh Agency.