Cannes: Cohen Media Group Takes ‘My Neighbor Adolf’ for North America

The Cohen Media Group has picked up all rights in North America to My Neighbor Adolf, a tragicomedy starring David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Sid and Nancy) and Udo Kier (Downsizing, Melancholia) ahead of the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Market this week.

Beta Cinema, who are handling worldwide sales on the movie, also closed deals for the movie with Signature Entertainment for the U.K. and Ireland, with I Wonder for Italy, Lumix Media for South Korea, and Tohokushinsha Film for Japan.

Haymen stars in My Neighbor Adolf as a grumpy Holocaust survivor living in Columbia in 1960, in the period just after Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann was caught by Mossad agents in Argentina. When a mysterious old German man moves in next door (Udo Kier), he begins to suspect his new neighbor is actually Adolf Hitler. But to find the evidence, he will first have to get closer to the man, so close there’s a danger the two could become friends.

Russian-born Israeli director Leon Prudovsky (Five Hours from Paris), co-wrote My Neighbor Adolf with Dmitry Malinsky. The film was produced by by Israel’s 2-Team Productions and Film Produkcja in Poland in co-production with Colulmbia’s Vandalo, and Israel’s United King and Reisdor Films.

Beta will be hosting buyers-only Cannes market screenings of My Neighbor Adolf at the Olympia 3 theater today, May 18, and on Friday, May 20.