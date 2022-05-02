Ethan Hawke’s Paul Newman/Joanne Woodward Tribute ‘The Last Movie Stars’ to Screen in Cannes Classics

The Last Movie Stars, Ethan Hawke’s documentary series tribute to Hollywood icons Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, will premiere two episodes at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Cannes Classics program, the sidebar dedicated to cinema history. Hawke plans to attend Cannes for the screening of episodes 3 and 4 of The Last Movie Stars. The six-part series from Nook House Productions, Under the Influence Productions, CNN Films, and HBOMax, was executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Cannes on Monday announced its full Cannes Classics line-up, which will include a screening of a new 4K digital restoration of Scorsese’s The Last Waltz (1978), a 70th-anniversary screening of the musical classic Singin’ in the Rain (also in a new 4K master print), and a restored version of The Trial, the 1962 drama, directed by Orson Welles, which was restored from the original 35 mm negative.

Cannes Classics’ program kicks off with The Mother and the Whore, Jean Eustache’s scandalous Cannes Grand Prix winner from 1973. The ménage à trois, considered Eustache’s masterpiece, was scandalous at the time and sparked riots when it was first screened. The film’s original stars, François Lebrun and Jean-Pierre Léaud, will attend the 50th-anniversary Classics screening, together with Eustache’s son, the director Boris Eustache. The Mother and the Whore returns to French cinemas June 8, ahead of a planned rerelease of Jean Eustache’s entire body of work, slated for 2023.

Other classics that will get the big-screen treatment in Cannes this year include Indian masterpieces The Adversary (1970) from Satyajit Ray and Aravindan Govindan’s The Circus Tent (1978), Vittorio de Sica’s Italian drama Sciuscià (1946), and Itim, a 1976 Philippine feature from director Mike De Leon, which will be presented ahead of a retrospective of De Leon entire restored body of work, planned for release in France in 2022 and 2023.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.