Cannes Film Festival 2022 Full Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival is putting on its 75th edition next month.

On Thursday, its team unveiled the program for the anniversary edition, a mix of stars and veteran Cannes directors, as well as new voices.

Here is the full official lineup of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 17-28.

OPENING NIGHT FILM (OUT OF COMPETITION)

Z by Michel Hazanavicius

COMPETITION

Armageddon Time by James Gray

Boy From Heaven by Tarik Saleh

Broker by Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Close by Lukas Dhont

Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg

Decision to Leave by Park Chan-Wook

Eo by Jerzy Skolimowski

Frere et Soeur by Arnaud Desplechin

Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi

Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee

Les Amandiers by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Nostalgia by Mario Martone

Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon by Claire Denis

Tchaïkovski’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov

Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund

Tori and Lokita by Jean-Pierre et Luc Daradenne

RMN by Cristian Mungiu

UN CERTAIN REGARD

All the People I’ll Never Be by Davy Chou

Beast by Riley Koeugh and Gina Gammell

Burning Days by Emin Alper

Butterfly Vision by Maksim Nakonechnyi

Corsage by Marie Kreutzer

Domingo and the Midst by Ariel Escalante Meza

Godland by Hlynur Palmason

Joyland by Saim Sadiq

Les Pires by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

Metronom by Alexandru Belc

Plan 75 by Hayakawa Chie

Rodeo by Lola Quivoron

Sick of Myself by Kristoffer Borgli

The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breaths by Shaunak Sen

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind by Ethan Coen

The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa

CANNES PREMIERES

Dodo by Panos H. Koutras

Irma Vep by Olivier Assayas

Nightfall by Marco Bellocchio

Nos Frangins by Rachid Bouchareb

OUT OF COMPETITION

Elvis by Baz Luhrmann

Masquerade by Nicolas Bedos

November by Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller

Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt by Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen

Smoking Makes You Cough by Quentin Dupieux