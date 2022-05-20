Cannes: IFC Films Takes Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Turn Me On’ Starring Bel Powley, Nick Robinson (Exclusive)

IFC Films has grabbed the North American rights to the sci-fi comedy Turn Me On, starring Bel Powley and Nick Robinson.

The indie distributor is re-teaming with director Michael Tyburski, having worked together on Tyburski’s first film The Sound of Silence, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones. Tyburski is directing from a script by Angela Bourassa.

Turn Me On takes place in a reality where the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a government-imposed daily vitamin. The logline reads: “A young couple (Powley and Robinson) skip their dose to discover love, joy, and sex for the first time, but they quickly come to realize they must also handle the emotional baggage that comes with it.”

Shooting will begin in November, with IFC Films planning a theatrical release for summer 2023. Turn Me On will then stream exclusively on streaming service AMC+, which, just like IFC Films, is part of AMC Networks.

Zareh Nalbandian, Toby Nalbandian and Gregory Schmidt of Truant Pictures are producing, along with producer Sean Bradley. Fabien Westerhoff and Bourassa will executive produce.

UTA independent film group, CAA Media Finance and Film Constellation negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

“I’m so thrilled to be making this film and to also be bringing it to the big screen with the teams at Film Constellation and IFC Films — whom I’ve come to trust dearly, and I know will truly provide the perfect homes for this story,” said Tyburski.

Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, added: “Michael is a major talent. He has proven himself to be a gifted director with an original perspective both on the page and on the big screen. Turn Me On is a great next step for him, and we are thrilled he has come home to IFC Films for his next feature.”

Ahead of this year’s Cannes, IFC has been active, buying Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes competition contender R.M.N.