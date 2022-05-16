Cannes: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ariana DeBose Join ‘Poolman’

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ariana DeBose have joined the cast of Poolman, an L.A.-set drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Star Trek and Wonder Woman star Chris Pine.

Pine, who co-wrote Poolman with Ian Gotler, will also star in the film, which is described as a tribute to Los Angeles with nods to iconic movies set in L.A., from Chinatown to La La Land. Annette Bening and Danny DeVito also star.

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is fully financing the film and will be pitching it to buyers at the Cannes Film Market this week.

DeBose is coming off an award season sweep for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, a role that won her the Oscar, the BAFTA, the SAG and the Golden Globe awards for best supporting actress. She has a recurring role in HBO’s Westworld and will appear in

Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller Argylle alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell. She is currently shooting J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe.

Leigh, Oscar-nominated for her turn in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, can currently be seen in the Amazon Prime series Hunters alongside Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Lena Olin.

Pine will also produce Poolman alongside Stacey Sher (Erin Brockovich, Django Unchained) and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The film goes into production in Los Angeles in June.

