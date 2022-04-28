Cannes: Juliette Binoche, Ralph Fiennes to Star in ‘The Return’

Juliette Binoche and Ralph Feinnes have signed on to co-star in The Return, the upcoming feature from Nowhere Special director Uberto Pasolini.

The feature, which HanWay Films will be selling at the Cannes Film Market next month, reunites The English Patient co-stars in a feature pitched as an original take on Homer’s The Odyssey.

After 20 years away, Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The King has finally returned home, but much has changed in his kingdom since he left to fight in the Trojan war. His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is now a prisoner in her own home, hounded by her many ambitious suitors to choose a new husband, a new king. Their son Telemachus, who has grown up fatherless, is facing death at the hands of the suitors who see him as an obstacle in their relentless pursuit of Penelope and the kingdom.

Pasolini’s Nowhere Special premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2020. His credits as a producer include the 1998 best picture Oscar nominee The Full Monty. James Clayton and Pasolini will produce The Return for Red Wave Films with backing from Roberto Sessa’s Picomedia.

Fiennes is represented by Dalzell and Beresford Ltd and CAA. Binoche is represented by CAA and Artmedia.