Cannes: Lukas Moodysson to Direct ‘Together 99,’ Sequel to 2000 Crossover Dramedy

Lukas Moodysson is heading back to the commune.

The acclaimed Swedish director will mount a sequel to his 2000 cross-over hit Together, a dramedy set in a Swedish commune in the 1970s.

Together 99 is set 24 years after the events of the first film. The once-thriving community Together is now the world’s smallest commune, consisting of just two people: Göran and Klasse, played by Gustaf Hammarsten and Shanti Roney, who reprise their roles from the original film.

Feeling a bit lonely, Göran and Klasse decide to get the old gang back together for a reunion.

“Together 99 will be the world’s saddest comedy,” Moodysson said. “It’s about getting old, looking back, regretting everything you have done, or regretting nothing, lying awake at night missing someone you have not met in 20 years, longing back, looking forward. And about the collective: [are] the dreams from the seventies alive or are they dead? And does Göran still eat porridge?”

Memfis Film will produce Together 99 in co-production with SF Studios and Film i Väst. Shooting is set to start in August. SF Studios will distribute the film in the Nordics, with REinvent handling international sales. Together 99 is expected to premiere in 2023.

The original Together film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and sold worldwide, with IFC releasing in the U.S. It grossed close to $15 million worldwide.